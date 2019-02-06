|
|
PATRICIA J. S. HEAD Patty Head went to her heavenly home on Friday morning, February 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Patty was born in Spartanburg, S.C. on December 20, 1929 to parents Wirt Phillips Jones and Marjorie Elizabeth Young Jones. After moving to Wilmington, N.C. she attended Isaac Bear Elementary School and then graduated from New Hanover High School in the class of 1947. Her family was active in St. Andrews Presbyterian Church and Patty became involved in youth activities there. She was also privileged to attend the Fourth Quadrennial Convention of Presbyterian Youth in Nashville, Tennessee in 1946. She entered Flora MacDonald College in 1947 and then graduated from the School of Music at the University of Louisville in 1951. While at the University of Louisville, she met and married Keith Allen Stonecipher in 1952, and they were married 44 years until his death in 1996. They had two children: Keith, Jr. and Susan Elizabeth Stonecipher. For ten years, she was the choir director and organist at Shelby Park Methodist Church, followed by 28 years as the assistant choir director and organist at Harvey Browne Memorial Presbyterian Church in Louisville, Ky. In 2001, she married her second husband, Dr. Thomas J. Head, Jr., who was her high school sweetheart in Wilmington. During this stage of her life, she joined the First Baptist Church and the couple joined the Wells Sunday School class where they found an extended family. They enjoyed membership in the Executive Club and the Cotillion Dance Club. When the time came to downsize, they moved to their condo at Carolina Beach, where they witnessed each day the changing ocean and spectacular sunrises and sunsets. For several years, they volunteered at the Good Shepherd House, and provided music for church services at Pacifica Nursing facility, as well as, music to entertain the residents at Liberty Commons. She was a member of the Thursday Morning Music Club and served a two-year term as its president. Patty was pre-deceased by: first husband, Keith A. Stonecipher; her parents; her brother, W.P.(Phil) Jones, Jr; two brothers-in-law, Donald H. Stonecipher and Gary E. Stonecipher; and, one sister-in-law, Hank Stonecipher. She is survived by: husband, Dr. Thomas Head; a brother, Robert Young (Eleanor) Jones; a brother-in-law, Dr. Emerson Head; two children: Keith Stonecipher, Jr. and Susan Stonecipher (Russell) Gilfert, stepchildren: Fran Head (Mark) Grantham and W. Thomas Head; three grandchildren: Justin (Stacy) Gilfert, Allen (Michelle) Gilfert, and Troy (Annmarie) Stonecipher; five precious great grandchildren: Ellie Kate, Prescott, Alec, Ben and Emma Gilfert; sisters-in-law: Donna Miller Jones, Eleanor Fowler Jones and Pat Hinson Stonecipher; nieces: Cynthia (Matt) Alvey, Jennifer (Kevin) Howard, Karen (Darren) Carter, Karen Stonecipher Veleta and Lori Stonecipher Summitt; nephews: Brad (Iris) Stonecipher and Brett (Ellen) Stonecipher, and a very special friend and nurse, Sevitri Tompkins. A Celebration of Life service for Patty will be held on Saturday, February 9, at 11:00, in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of Wilmington. The family will receive friends at the church, following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the First Baptist Church of Wilmington, 411 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28401, or the Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 6, 2019