PATRICIA JEAN BULLIN Patricia Jean Bullin, 68, of Wilmington died Thursday, June 11 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was born June 20, 1951 to the late Sidney and jean Morgan. Patricia worked at Corning as a forming operator for her career. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by her family. She is survived by her daughters: Melanie Tewell and Rebecca Edwards; grandchildren: John Tewell, Nichols Tewell, Ryan Tewell and Morgan Bullin; brothers: Butch and Johnny Morgan. The family plans to hold a memorial gathering for Pat Thursday, June 18 from 3-6 pm at 113 Rockledge Road Wilmington, NC 28412.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store