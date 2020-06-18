Patricia Jean Bullin
PATRICIA JEAN BULLIN Patricia Jean Bullin, 68, of Wilmington died Thursday, June 11 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was born June 20, 1951 to the late Sidney and jean Morgan. Patricia worked at Corning as a forming operator for her career. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by her family. She is survived by her daughters: Melanie Tewell and Rebecca Edwards; grandchildren: John Tewell, Nichols Tewell, Ryan Tewell and Morgan Bullin; brothers: Butch and Johnny Morgan. The family plans to hold a memorial gathering for Pat Thursday, June 18 from 3-6 pm at 113 Rockledge Road Wilmington, NC 28412.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 06:00 PM
113 Rockledge Road
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 18, 2020
Pat was a great coworker and friend. I was honored to work with her. May her eternal rest be as comfortable as she made others feel. I'll miss her humor, friendship, cooking and the way she called everyone "Baby". RIP my friend.
James Ford
Friend
June 18, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for the family, Pat will surely be missed. I worked with Pat at Corning for 26 years and she was a wonderful sweet lady. She loved her family and spoke of you often. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. RIP Pat!
Pam Smith
Friend
June 17, 2020
This completely breaks my heart...Pat was an awesome person. I am sooo Thankful I had the opportunity of knowing & working with Pat...She will Truly be Missed. Thoughts, Prayers. Hugs & Love for the family. RIP Pat
Wendy & Jay Theisen
Coworker
June 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I worked with Pat at Corning & carpooled with her. She was a very nice person and must say I'm saddened to hear of her passing.
Betty Eanes
Betty Eanes
Coworker
