|
|
PATRICIA LEE HENDRY Patricia Lee Hendry, 97, died peacefully on 24 April, 2020 at Parkview Health & Rehabilitation Center in Chapel Hill, NC. She was the daughter of the late Lee and Ruth Evans, and is survived by her sister Phyllis, one daughter-in-law, two sons-in-law, eight grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Patricia was born in 1923 in Russellville, Indiana. She graduated with a BS in Home Economics from Purdue University in 1943. She met her future husband, Wallace Hendry, while both were working in a metallurgy lab in Chicago. They were married in 1947, and, following Wally's career with General Electric, raised their four children in Dubuque, Hamilton, Detroit, San Jose and Wilmington where they retired. Patricia and Wally travelled extensively in their RV in the US, and on cruises and their own planned trips to Alaska, Caribbean islands, Europe, Greece, Australia and New Zealand. Every winter they would park their RV and stay for a month or two on Sanibel Island in Florida. Patricia was an avid collector of sea shells and donated a significant part of her collection to the Cape Fear Museum in Wilmington, North Carolina. She also developed a hobby and craft of making beautiful and realistic flower arrangements out of her shells for friends, family and craft shows. Patricia was a very kind, generous and charitable friend, wife, mother and grandmother. She was an active member of the Wilmington Trinity United Methodist Church, Daughters of the American Revolution and Cape Fear Garden Club until she moved to an independent retirement community in Durham, North Carolina. She will be laid to rest next to her late husband, son and daughter in a private service in Oleander Memorial Gardens in Wilmington.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 26, 2020