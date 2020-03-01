|
PATRICIA M. TODD Patricia M. Todd was born in Wilmington, NC to William and Beatrice Mallard on July 30th 1944. She passed away on February 18th 2020 at NHRMC. Predeceased by her parents and her first husband, Ralph Bryan and her second husband, Joseph Todd, she leaves behind three children, Bill Bryan, Jodi Perryman, and Joseph Todd with wife Beth. Remaining family also includes two grandchildren, Tyler and Jacob Todd and one sister, Billie Matthews with husband Bill. Also left behind to miss her greatly is one special kitty named "Rascal". She showed great courage and resilience through much adversity and will live on always in the hearts of those who loved her.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 1, 2020