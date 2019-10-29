|
|
PATRICIA "HONEY" MCCOURT Conway... Patricia "Honey" McCourt Honey was born in Jacksonville, NC, a daughter of the late Richard James Murphy and Catherine Mary Heffner Murphy. Honey was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She had a great sense of humor and made friends easily. Honey loved the beach and classic cars. She was a member of the Classic Car Club and the Suncoast Cruisers. She was a retired paralegal and rescued dogs. Honey is survived by her husband, John McCourt of Conway; sons, Bob Benjamin (Michelle) of Newburgh, NY and Keith Benjamin of Lyndhurst, NJ; grandchildren, Ian, Kaitlynn and Charles; sisters, Karen Riley of Conway, Sherry Lundgren of Surfside Beach, SC and Michelle Murphy of Wilmington, NC; brother, Thomas Murphy of Newburgh, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and many beloved friends. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM Wednesday from Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Rev. Rick Weidman officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM Wednesday, October 30 In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 2411 N. Oak St. #108, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 29, 2019