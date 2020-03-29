|
PATRICIA MORGAN HARDEN Patricia Morgan Harden, age 80, of the Porters Neck Community in Wilmington, N.C. passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the SECU Hospice in Pittsboro, N.C. She was born in Durham, N.C. on May 18, 1939, to the late Katie Green Morgan and Reuben Henry Morgan. Patricia was a member of Wesleyan Chapel United Methodist Church in Scotts Hill. A graduate of Mars Hill College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Patricia retired from the New Hanover County School System after a 30-year teaching career. She was a long-time member and former president of the local International Educators' Society, Delta Kappa Gamma, as well as a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed dancing, reading, playing bridge and traveling. She is survived by her husband, Joe Allen Harden; daughter, Cheryl Harden and her fiancé David Leonhardt of Charleston, S.C.; son, Jeffrey Harden and his wife Denise, and granddaughter, Vanessa Harden, of Manassas, Va. Her memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SECU Jim & Betsy Bryan Hospice at UNC HeathCare 100 Roundtree Way, Pittsboro, NC 27312. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S. 41st St., Wilmington, N.C., 28403, 910-791-9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 29, 2020