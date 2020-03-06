Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia O'Connell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia (Pat) O'Connell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia (Pat) O'Connell Obituary
PATRICIA (PAT) O'CONNELL Patricia (Pat) O'Connell (86) passed peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 with her family by her side. She is survived by her spouse of nearly 65 years, Harold (Dutch) J. O'Connell, Jr. and 5 children: Tim (Chris), Mike (Carol), Matt (Patty), Eileen (Ralph Yates), Peggy (Chris Campbell), she was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and siblings, Kenneth Feld (Vera) and Jack Feld (Betty). She was preceded in death by her daughter, Colleen O'Connell, and 5 sisters and 3 brothers. Pat was born and raised in Quincy, Illinois and was the daughter of the late Edna (Winking) and George Feld. She was a former resident of St. Louis, Missouri, Springfield, Virginia, Caswell Beach and Wilmington, North Carolina where she and Dutch enjoyed a long and happy retirement alongside the ocean. Family will receive guests at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, Virginia (jeffersonfuneralchapel.com) on Monday March 9, 2020 from 4-8PM. A private interment is scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11AM at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Pat's name to Capital Caring Hospice.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -