Patricia Rose Beasley, 85, of Wilmington, passed away, on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on October 25, 1933 to the late Ernest and Edith Sweet Mudgett. She spent several years in California before moving to Wilmington in 1953. She is survived by her children, Jackie B. Kast, spouse, Eric; Debbie B. Probasco, spouse, Ron; Joe Beasley, III and Richard Beasley, spouse Deborah. She is also survived by grandchildren, Steven Kast, Jonathan Kast, Dr. Scotty Probasco, and Jessica Beasley. Pat attended Miller- Motte, taking business and computer programming courses. Through the years she owned and operated two restaurants and a ceramic shop in Wilmington. She later went on to become one of Wal Mart's first employees when they came to Wilmington, retiring from Wal Mart after 28 years. Pat enjoyed playing cards, bingo, computer games, crafts, jigsaw puzzles, gardening, reading, and most of all her family. Pat was known to be feisty, with a kind and generous spirit. She was always glad to be able to help someone in need. The family will have a private service. Donations may be made in her memory to the Salvation Army, s, or the . Special thanks and appreciation to Amedisys. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 20, 2019