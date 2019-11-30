|
|
PATRICK "PAT" ALTON COOPER Patrick "Pat" Alton Cooper, age 54 of Wilmington passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Pat, only son of Sharon Chavis Brigman and Harvey Cooper, was born January 14, 1965 in Scotland County. For fifteen years, he formerly served as the communications dispatcher for the City of Laurinburg Police Department. Many of his hobbies included fishing, playing bass guitar and golfing. His greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. Pat is survived by his wife, Melissa Jackson Cooper of the home; his mother, Sharon Chavis Brigman of Laurinburg; father, Harvey Cooper of Pembroke; sister, Rachel Brooks (Jonathan) of Pembroke; his father and mother- in-law, Ken and Cindy Jackson of Laurinburg, along with a host of loving family and many friends. A Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel in Laurinburg with visitation immediately following at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations given to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163. Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service, Laurinburg, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 30, 2019