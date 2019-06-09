|
PATSY M. JONES Patsy M. Jones, 78, of Wilmington, NC, died Friday, June 7, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. She was born March 15, 1941, the daughter of Willie H. "Patty" Jones and Linnie Cumber Jones, in Wilmington, NC. She graduated from NHHS in 1959. She retired from Ford Motor Credit Company and SSA/Cooper in 2005. Patsy joined Pine Valley United Methodist Church in 1985, where she was a member of the Eunice Bowen Circle. She was a member of Sunset Park Methodist Church for 45 years and was a faithful and dedicated Christian, believing that God always held her hand! She was a member of BE0 and enjoyed 52 years of perfect attendance! Patsy is survived by Donna Blevins and husband Jeff. She was "Memaw" to Justin (Anna) and their children, John Patrick and Eleanor, and also, Matthew, Lexie and Christian Blevins. She is also survived by Jack Pridgen, Carla and Garry Lewis and their daughter, Apryl and her child, Madison Grace. She is also survived by Sandy Mentzell (Harry) and many close friends. She will be remembered for her faith in God and commitment to her family. She was proud to be a "Memaw" A funeral service will be held at 11am, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Pine Valley United Methodist Church with Rev. Barry Stallings officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour prior, beginning at 10am. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 9, 2019