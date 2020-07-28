PAUL ANTHONY BROCK Paul A. Brock, 46, passed away from natural causes at his long-time family home in Wilmington North Carolina on Wednesday, July 15th. Mr. Brock was born at New Hanover Hospital on April 12th 1974 to Mary King née Blair (David) and the late William Randy Brock. Paul spent his formative years exploring the then small town of Wilmington, NC. He enjoyed fishing at Sutton Lake, surfing at Masonboro Island, and skateboarding in downtown parking decks. He was a boastful and quick-tempered man, yet kind and comforting to those he loved. As he passed over the threshold of fatherhood himself, he sought to do better for his family, to provide for them everything that he wanted as a child, and to offer nothing less than the world. His legacy lies in his three children, Noah Brock, Jonas Brock, and Ragen Brock of Wilmington NC. He is remembered fondly by his two siblings, Christopher W. Brock, and Melissa Wright née Brock (Brendan), his nieces and nephews, the friends he made throughout his lifetime. Paul had an especially close relationship with his ex-wife Meredith Madison, his Aunt Barbara Pigford, the late Uncle Mitch Pigford, and cousin Dale Pigford. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John P, and Roberta S. Blair of Wilmington NC, and his paternal grandparents Roscoe and Marie Brock of Wilmington NC. The details of a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.



