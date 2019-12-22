|
PAUL CAREY CUSHMAN Paul Carey Cushman died peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the North Carolina State Home for Veterans in Kinston, North Carolina. He was 91 years old. Paul was born November 9, 1928 in Greenville, South Carolina to the late John and Drina Cushman. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Margaret Ward Cushman, his brother John Cushman and his daughter Lynn McAllister. He is survived by his sister Drina Parkey and her husband Bill; his two daughters, Nancy Foster of Wilmington, NC and Ellen Best of Camden, ME; his son, Paul Carey Cushman Jr. of Wilmington, NC; and his six grandchildren, Drew, Dillon, Jonathon, Justin, C. J. and Kyle. Paul was a graduate of Palm Beach High. He was a member of the golf team which won the state high school golf championship. He graduated from the University of Georgia and was a member of the SAE fraternity. He served his country in the United States Army in Korea from 1953-1955. He worked for the Triangle Conduit and Cable Company from 1956 to 1976 as a salesman out of Jacksonville, Florida and then worked for John Cushman's Agency out of Raleigh, NC until his retirement in 1994. He moved from Haymarket, VA to Wilmington, NC in 2002. Paul was an avid fisherman and golfer and a lifelong and avid supporter of the Georgia Bulldogs. He was a dedicated father that devoted his time to his children, supporting their pursuit of sports and teaching them his love for swimming and golf. Paul was a one-of-a-kind character, and he will be deeply missed by those he has left behind. A celebration of Paul's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that a contribution be made in Paul's name to any veteran or animal charity to honor his love for animals and respect for the Veterans that serve this great country. Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 22, 2019