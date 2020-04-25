|
PAUL DEMURO Paul DeMuro, 78, of Wilmington, NC passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Anne, his beloved wife of 47 years, was by his side. Paul was born in Philadelphia, the son of the late Agnes and Frank DeMuro. He was the father of Timothy (Rosa), Paul (Bree), John (Carlye) and Emily Matlosz (Randy), and Grandfather to Judith, Jarreux, Tim, BPaul, Chase, Dominic, Ellis and Julianne. He was predeceased by his four siblings, and his son Timothy. Paul grew up in Philadelphia, attended Father Judge High School, and earned his BA and MA in English from Villanova University. Paul continued his education at Ohio State, where he taught English classes and in the New Careers program during the turbulent years on that campus in late 1960's. An OSU friend of his recruited him to join a team working to reform the juvenile corrections system in Massachusetts; that move in 1970 was the beginning of a 50 year career to improve juvenile justice and child welfare services. Over those 50 years, he wore many hats: Superintendent of a training school, Director of Corrections Education, Commissioner of Children and Youth for the State of Pennsylvania, Court Monitor and mediator regarding the care of justice system youth for Federal district Courts in Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee, Washington D.C. and most recently Mississippi. He was a consultant to the US Department of Justice, National Juvenile Detention Association, the Annie E. Casey Foundation, Southern Poverty Law Center, and the the MacArthur Foundation. He provided training and assistance to many state, county and private children's service agencies. Paul was a life long advocate for juvenile justice, and a national leader in the efforts to close abusive youth prisons and designing community supports for youth and their families. He had a passion for life, great sense of humor and a huge heart. His love for his family, three time NCAA champions Villanova Basketball, jazz, tennis, grilling (charcoal of course) and the Yankees was never ending. He was a great father, husband, mentor and friend, and often quoted Duke Ellington: "I love you madly". The family would like to thank Lower Cape Fear Hospice for their caring support during this difficult time. Due to covid precautions, no services are currently planned. Donations in Paul's honor may be made to Youth Advocate Programs, an agency that Paul helped start and grow over the past 45 years. Youth Advocate Program, 2007 N. 3rd. Street, Harrisburg,PA 17102, or www.yapinc.org/Donate.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 25, 2020