Dear Mrs Farley, Nancy, Carolyn and John,

I want to let all of you know what a special place your family has always had in the Foreman Family. Mrs. Farley you and Paul were like family to my parents and they loved both of you dearly. We had some fun times over the years and I want you to all know that we think of all of you often. Sending love and prayers to each of you

Susan Foreman

Friend