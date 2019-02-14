|
PAUL FREDERICK NICHOLASEN, SR Paul F. Nicholasen, Sr. embarked on his final journey on February 12, 2019. He was born in Hellertown, PA on August 10, 1925, the son of the late Willard and Mabel Nicholasen. He was predeceased by his two sisters Jean and Loretta. He was also predeceased by his devoted and caring wife of 57 years, Helen Kinser Nicholasen in 2008. He is survived by his daughter Heidi N. Sjostrom Phd (Kevin) of Wauwatosa, WI and his son Paul F. Nicholasen, Jr. MD (Sue Livesay) of Landenberg, PA. There are two surviving grandchildren, Leah S. Ashley (Nicholas) of Omaha, NE and Lief Sjostrom of Denver, CO, two great grandchildren Collin and Claire Ashely of Omaha NE as well as several nieces and one nephew. He is also survived by a very faithful, special companion, Agatha N. Henriksen. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1416 Market St., 28401 or Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Lifecare Center, 1414 Physicians Dr., 28401
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 14, 2019