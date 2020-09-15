PAUL MORGAN LAIRD Paul Morgan Laird, age 65, of Leland, NC, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Paul was born in France on March 13, 1955 to Earl Laird and Marjorie Morgan Laird. Paul lived in Thailand, Mississippi, and later Fayetteville, N.C. He graduated from UNCW with a degree in history. After graduation, he had a 22-year career with the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce. Later he served the Boys and Girls Homes at Lake Waccamaw, the Fort Fisher State Historic Site, and the Moores Creek National Historic Site in Corporate Development. Paul was passionate about history and had a special interest in the Civil War and Revolutionary War periods. He traveled across much of the U.S. visiting various battlefields and historic sites. He also traveled to Europe on multiple occasions visiting many castles, museums and historic locations. Family was the most important thing in Paul's life. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Jordan Laird; two sons, Matthew and spouse Heather, and Benjamin; one brother, David Laird and spouse Virginia; and one sister, Lisa Laird and spouse Angela Evans. He is survived also by his loyal companion, Bastian. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at the Fort Fisher State Historic site at a later date. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com
