|
|
PAUL WAYLAND BENTON, SR. Paul Wayland Benton, Sr., 75, of Supply died Friday, March 6, 2020 at Regency Hospital in Florence, South Carolina. Wayland was born June 23, 1944 in Horry County, South Carolina, son of the late Carvie Whitfield Benton and Leila Belle Phipps Benton. He was a member of United Vision Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church. He loved his children, family, and loved the Lord. He made his daughter obsessed with pigs because he would pick her up to haul pigs for his work. Wayland enjoyed fishing and spending time on the water. He was a Chevrolet Man and enjoyed working on Hot Rod cars. He was the best husband, father, and grandfather who loved unconditionally. Survivors include his wife Rebecca Mason Benton of Supply; mother of his children, Sharon Lucas and husband Pinckney Lucas of Ash; children, Paul Wayland Benton, Jr. and wife Jan of Sumter, South Carolina and Wendy Lorainne Winston and husband Gary of Ash; step children, Michael Benton of Florida and Jessica Williamson of Texas; sister Christine Hines and husband Buddy of Longwood; five grandchildren, Dustin, Gary Jr., Trey, Karilyn, and Jonathan; five great grandchildren, Wayland, Grayson, Wyatt, DK, and Kendle; and his four legged babies he loved so much, Gracie Mae and CC. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at seven o'clock in the evening at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte. The family will receive friends from six o'clock until seven o'clock at the funeral home and other times at the home of his sister, Christine Hines in Longwood. You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 8, 2020