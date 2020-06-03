PAUL WERNER ROETHLINGER Paul (Pat) Werner Roethlinger, Sr., age 91, of Wilmington, NC peacefully passed away, May 31, 2020 in Wilmington, NC at Lower Cape Fear LIfeCare. He was born October 17, 1928 to the late Charles Albert Roethlinger, Sr. of Philadelphia, PA and the late Ara Carter Roethlinger of Wilmington, NC Paul was a Sergeant in the US Marine Corps and fought at the end of WW II. He was the recipient of the Silver Lifesaving Medal from the US Coast Guard, for heroic action in July 1966. He worked as a Master Glazier for 44 years in Wilmington, NC. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, and a devout Washington Redskins fan. He was a member of Little Chapel on the Boardwalk Presbyterian Church at Wrightsville Beach, NC. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Mattie Anne Cuddinton Roethlinger; his two sisters, Augusta R. Summers and Kathryn R. Harrell; and his two brothers, Charles and Richard Roethlinger. Paul is survived by his five children, Sharon R. Shannon (Robert); Paul W. Roethlinger, Jr.(Connie); Kathryn R. Swart (Michael); Philip Roethlinger with his beloved dog, BUD III; and Patrick Roethlinger (Angela). He is survived by his nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, as well as, many nieces and nephews, each dearly loved. "GONE FISHING" Paul W. Roethlinger, will be cremated and a private memorial service will be held at an undeterminded date. Memorial donation may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation 1414 Physicians Drive in Wilmington, NC 28401. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 3, 2020.