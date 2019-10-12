|
PAULINE KRISH Pauline Elizabeth (Buck) Krish, formerly of Easton Massachusetts., died on October 10, 2019 in Southport NC at the age of 94. She was born June 24th, 1925, in Brockton Massachusetts, the daughter of Willis G Buck and Mildred (Marble) Buck. She married John Charles Krish in North Easton, Massachusetts, on April 18, 1953,. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Laura Nolan and Martha Tufts; by her brother, Ronald Buck, and her daughter Gretchen Randall. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, John Krish, Her children, Jennifer (Dan) Moore, Michael (Renata) Krish, and Andrew (Karen Macrine) Krish; 11 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Pauline grew up in Easton Massachusetts and graduated from Framingham College in 1947. Her career took her from Easton to Connecticut and to New York where she met her husband John. There they began married life together in Mount Vernon NY. She continued to be a dedicated home maker and mother while they lived there and in Hartsdale NY. Later, when her children were older and after a move to Dutchess County NY she resumed her teaching in Red Hook; returning to the Home Economics classroom until her retirement in 1985. Early retirement years she and her husband spent traveling together, moving to Virginia, and then to Southport where she has lived for 21 years. Those who knew her knew that few things in this world brought her more joy than an orderly house and her sewing projects. Her home and family members have been benefactors of her handiwork over many years. This provided her with countless hours of enjoyment. A woman of faith, she was active in her church until recent years. She also enjoyed playing the piano and gardening. She was a 4H leader, and also a member of BPW and Delta Kappa Gamma. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends. A time of visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home. The service will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, October 15th at Southport Presbyterian Church. Commital services will be held at noon on Wednesday, October 16th in the Coastal Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery in Jacksonville, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 12, 2019