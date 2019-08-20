|
|
PAULINE TRIVETTE SMITH MOCKSVILLE - Mrs. Pauline Trivette Smith, 91, died Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Maristone of Franklin in Franklin, TN. She was born in Davie County on January 15, 1928, to Henry Watson and Lena Malone Whitaker Trivette. After graduating from High School, she worked for Southern Bell Telephone Company in Winston Salem for seven years during the 1940s. She married her husband of fifty four years, Edward B. Smith, on September 26, 1952, became a Real Estate Broker and worked with Wade Realty Company in Wilmington. She joined the Wilmington Association of Realtors, and was a member of the Pine Valley United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed taking part in the Ladies' Circle. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her step-son, Bobby E. Smith, and by siblings Leslie Trivette, Bill Trivette, JoAnn Hawks, and Tommy Trivette. Survivors include her son, Michael Smith (Cindy) of Franklin, TN; step- children Carol Roney Carland (Jennings) of Mebane; her sister, Nancy McHan (Fred) of Advance; two brothers, Grady Trivette of Mocksville and Harold G. Trivette of Mooresville; a sister-in-law, Norma Jean Trivitte of Mocksville, a brother-in-law, Arthur Dan Hawks of Fleetwood, a step-daughter-in-law, Maree Smith of Wilmington; a grandchild, Kimberly Smith Alexander (Eric) of Madison, AL; step-grandchildren, Dennis, Tim and Darryl Roney, and Joey, Jamie and Jeff Smith; great grandchildren, Eli and Nathan Alexander; and step-great grandchildren, Jessica and Lucas Roney and Emily and Tyler Smith. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, at Eaton Funeral Chapel with Rev. Zach Dease officiating. Interment will follow in Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church, 2812 US-601, Mocksville, NC 27028, or Macedonia Moravian Church, 700 NC-801, Advance, NC 27006. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 20, 2019