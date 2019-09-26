|
|
PEARL MARIE INMAN Pearl Marie Inman, age 76, of Wilmington, NC, passed away peacefully at home on September 24, 2019. She is healed and whole with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born July 8, 1943, in Wilmington, to the late William B. and Fannie (Gore) Potter. Marie is survived by her husband, Dan Eldridge Inman; her sons, Danny Inman and wife, Michelle, Kenny Inman and wife, Jennifer, Steve Inman, David Inman and wife, Sherry; her daughter, Nancy Ward and husband, Richard; her brothers, George Potter and wife, Shirley, Larry Potter and wife, Sue; her beloved grandchildren, Shane Inman and wife, Kaitlin, Whitney Williams and husband, Andrew, Karra Inman, Austin Inman, Aaron Inman, Kayla Inman, Zack Inman; and her great grandchild, Hannah Inman. In addition to her parents, Marie was also preceded in death by her brothers, Burton Potter, Charles Ray Potter, Arnold Ray Potter, Billy Potter; and her sister, Iscelene Fales. Her funeral service will be 1PM Friday, September 27, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church 1401 N College Rd. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11-1 with the service immediately following. Burial will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 26, 2019