PEGGY MCCONNELL STALLINGS Peggy Stallings, 96, died peacefully at home on July 10, 2020. She was born in 1923 to Margaret Herring and George McConnell. She is predeceased by her former husband of 40 years Sam H. Stallings, Jr. and a daughter, Ercell "Pat" Williams Peggy is survived by a daughter, Pamela L. Hiner of Wilmington and three sons, Sam H. Stallings, III of Lumberton, Bob Stallings and wife Sue of Virginia Beach, and Greg Stallings of Wilmington; five grandchildren, Rob Stallings (Dana) of Naples, Fl, Sam H. Stallings, IV (Christy) of Lumberton, Elizabeth Garner (Dave) of Morehead City, Meghan Lane (Drew) of Chesapeake, Va., and Emily Stallings of Lumberton; and nine great-grandchildren.



