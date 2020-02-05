|
PEGGY TRAFLET Margaret Mary "Peggy" Traflet, 79, of Wilmington, formerly of Henderson, NC died unexpectedly on Saturday, February 01, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Peggy was born on the 11th of February, 1940 in Philadelphia, PA and was raised in Cherry Hill, NJ. She attended St. Peters School in Merchantville, NJ and was a 1957 graduate of Saint Mary of the Angels Academy in Haddonfield, NJ. She was a 1961 graduate of Immaculata College where she earned a BA in Education. Prior to moving to Wilmington, Peggy and her family lived in Henderson, NC, Wilmington, DE, Bowie, MD, and Livingston, NJ. As a lifelong educator, Peggy taught school in New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. Her longest tenure of 22 years was in the public school system in Henderson, NC and she completed her career teaching in the GED program at Vance Granville Community College. One thing that brought Peggy great joy was the opportunity to teach and mentor economically challenged students who were trying to improve their lives. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Donald F Traflet, Sr. She is survived by 3 sons including Donald F. Traflet, Jr., Michael and his wife Donna Traflet, Gary and his wife Lisa Traflet, and her best friend of over 40 years, Doris L Newton, all of Wilmington. She was also the grandmother of 3 including Zachary and his wife Courtney Traflet of Tampa, FL, Caroline Traflet and Lauren Traflet of Wilmington, as well as one great-grandson Griffin Traflet of Tampa, FL. Peggy always had an eye for fashion complete with an endless wardrobe seemingly never wearing the same item twice. Peggy took great pride in always looking her best. A Celebration of Life is being planned for Saturday February 8, 2020 at the Helms Port Clubhouse located at 5820 Harbor Breeze Drive, Wilmington, NC. The family will receive guests on a drop in basis from 2PM to 5PM at the clubhouse. The family would like to thank her primary care specialist Patrick McConnell, PA, Landfall Family Practice, his daughter, Emily McConnell of the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, hair stylist Judith Campbell, as well as her friends and neighbors in the Fairfield Park neighborhood for all their love and support. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 5, 2020