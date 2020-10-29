1/1
Perryn Glen Miller
2010 - 2020
PERRYN GLEN MILLER Perryn Glen Miller passed away on October 26, 2020 at the age of 10, in his parents' arms at home. Perryn fought a two-year battle with Glioblastoma. Perryn was born on March 8, 2010, the son of Jacob and Jaimee Miller. He leaves behind his 6-year-old brother Rayner Miller, grandmothers Patricia Danklef and Donna Javaras, grandfathers Glen Miller, Rick Reynolds, Kevin Pelfrey and Daniel Javaras. Perryn also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends who loved him very much. One of the most inspiring moments during Perryn's battle with brain cancer occurred shortly after his first surgery in December 2018. Perryn realized both of his extended families were at the hospital with him. Perryn looked up at his father and said "Dad, my Thanksgiving wish came true." Perryn continued by saying, "My wish was that our whole family would be together for Christmas." Perryn's outlook and attitude have truly reflected what an inspirational young man he was. Perryn was always looking at the positive side of any situation. During his fight against cancer, Perryn has never asked "why me?" nor, has he allowed himself to be the victim in this challenging circumstance. He has always persevered and considered others before himself. Perryn loved to go to school at Coastal Preparatory Academy and made it a priority to attend any time he could between treatments. Perryn was an avid joke and riddle teller. He loved to say tongue twisters and play practical jokes on those he loved. He loved playing Pokémon with his brother and friends. Perryn enjoyed shark tooth hunting, riding his bike, watching Dragon Ball Z, and drawing his signature lion. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Dukes Children's Hospital and Primary Children's Hospital for their incredible care provided to Perryn. A very special thank you to Dr. Daniel Landi, Pediatric Neuro-Oncologist, who oversaw Perryn's care for 18 months. The family will receive friends from 3:30 to 5:00 pm Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel. A memorial service will be held on Friday October 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Scotts Hill Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be sent in Perryn's name to Make-A-Wish of Eastern North Carolina, 3809 Computer Drive, Suite 201, Raleigh NC, 27609 Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com

October 28, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss , no one should have to experience the pain of losing a child . I know your loss and feel your pain as I lost my daughter to Leukemia when she was 9. So my heart goes out to you . Prayers to you and the whole family ❤
Brenda Green
October 28, 2020
His light will always shine in everyone's heart
Jackie McKenzie
October 28, 2020
No one will ever forget the silliest, most wonderful child. Nana will love you forever.
Donna Javaras
Grandparent
October 28, 2020
My thoughts and Prayers are with you all. Heaven received an amazing little Angel who is watching over all his family and friends
Meri Fischer
October 28, 2020
Rest in Peace, my little friend, you touched my life only once but I will remember it forever.
Kurt Nordstrom
Friend
October 28, 2020
May you find comfort by remembering the love that was Perryn, and in the joy he brought to everyone around him. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Our most heartfelt condolences.

Sincerely,

Easterseals UCP Staff & Administration
Friend
October 28, 2020
So very sorry for your loss , I pray somewhere between hello and goodbye, you remember the love, so much love ...
Betty Barkley
October 28, 2020
Thank you so much for sharing Perryn with us and his journey. His strength, resilience, stunning eyes and smile will never be forgotten.
Sonya Bishop
October 28, 2020
It is with a heavy heart, but also my own knowledge of losing a child, that I wish you the strongest of hugs and the knowledge that with every passing day and your love for Perryn and your memories that you will be able to put on step in front of another. Even though I never met him with everything I read I wish I had.
Katrina Burnett
Friend
October 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cheryl Michalewicz
October 28, 2020
This little Man right here was a TROOPER with the upmost compassion for other’s. He was strong, handsome, smart, and funny what more could you ask for in one human being he loved unconditionally no matter the situation that laid ahead of him. RIP TROOPER
Dawn Browning
October 28, 2020
To Jaimee, Jake and Ray- May you continue to find solitude in “seeing” Perryn in everything around you. Those memories should help comfort you always.
Gina Little
Friend
October 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kathy Roper
Friend
