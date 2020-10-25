PETE "DUAYNE" HOLIDAY On Wednesday October 21, 2020, Pete "Duayne" Holiday, loving husband, father and famed Granddad, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness; he was 84-years old and his family was at his side. Duayne was born on September 27, 1936 in Conway, Missouri to Pete and Lola Holiday. He worked as a warrant officer for 44 years at the National Guard Armory in Springfield, Missouri where he supervised the restoration of military aircraft and was fondly known as "Doc Holiday." He was a member of the Masonic Bodies as a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and member of the Shrine. On January 30, 1960, he married his next-door neighbor and sister's best friend, Colleen Covington, and their 60-year love affair and dedicated marriage was a model for all of us to emulate. Together they raised the pride of his life and loving daughter, Kim Holiday Dalton. Duayne and Colleen moved from Missouri to Carolina Beach, NC in 2002 to be an active part in the lives of their three grandchildren. Duayne and Colleen were seen cheering at every school or extracurricular activity that the grandkids participated in. During his time in North Carolina, he also became a staunch Duke basketball fan. Duayne was both tough and tender, and he could build or fix anything. He was amazingly organized, he never took a shortcut and he maintained meticulous records of everything that he did. His construction projects like a swimming pool, storage building or the remarkable two-story air-conditioned kid's playhouse are admired by all who enjoy them to this day. He could frequently be seen fixing things while wearing his favorite t-shirt with handprints of his grandkids and their spouses brightly covering him. He never missed a chance to smile and praise others. Duayne was preceded in death by his father Pete and his mother Lola Holiday. He is survived by his wife Colleen, his daughter, Kim Dalton and her husband Dr. Thomas Dalton, and his grandchildren, Conner Dalton and his wife Sarah Dalton, Mackenzie Webber and her husband Jacob Webber, and Miller Dalton and Miller's dog Sandi. He is also survived by his older sister Shirley Moget, his younger brother Darryl Holiday, and his nieces Dianna Owens and Cheryl Moget. A private family service will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Eden Village of Wilmington PO Box 12868 Wilmington, NC 28405. Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel



Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 25, 2020.