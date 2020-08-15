PETER E. MORRISON Peter E. Morrison was born 10/17/1967 in Lewiston, Maine and he passed away 7/31/2020, after a brief illness; with his family at his side. He left Maine to make his home in Leland, NC, where he loved the warm temperatures and the sunshine. Pete graduated from Lisbon High School, where he was an accomplished track athlete, setting several state and school records. Pete wasn't afraid of hard work and held many jobs in the construction field. He traveled all over the country, working on turbine engines for Local Union # 349. Pete enjoyed fishing and was quite fond of his jacked-up Chevy pick-up, "Big Red." He also loved riding his Harley and went to many bike weeks in Myrtle Beach and Daytona. He organized and participated in many bike rallies to help others in need. Pete was not afraid to share his opinion or speak his mind. He brought life to any event and was always willing to help someone in need. Because of this, he had friends too numerous to count. Even with the physical distance, he continued to stay involved with family. He will be greatly missed by his mother and step-father, Ruth and Dana Saucier, brother; Tom Morrison and wife, Sandy, step-sister, Kristine Beauchesne and husband, Barry, the love of his life; Frances Brown and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on September 5th at 10 am at God's House of Praise, 147 Old Lanvale Rd, Leland, NC and a gathering will follow at Local's Tavern at 2pm. Because of health conditions of others attending, please remember to wear a mask.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store