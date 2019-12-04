|
PHILIP E. NICKERSON Philip E. Nickerson, 86, of Wilmington, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at his residence on November 27, 2019. He was born in Boston, MA on May 6, 1933, son of the late Albert and Eleanor Gundersen Nickerson. Phil was an accomplished engineer and business executive. He graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering from Tufts University in Medford, MA and a Business degree from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD. Phil was a member of the Delta Sigma Business Fraternity at Johns Hopkins. Believing in continual learning, Phil took numerous business courses from The Ohio State University in Columbus, OH to improve his business acumen. He belonged to several business and professional organizations including ASQ, ACCE, FDLI, and IEEE. Phil had a successful career working for numerous corporations as an engineer, quality control expert, and executive. These included Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Baxter Travenol Laboratories Inc., G.D. Searle & Company, and Technicon where he retired as a Senior Vice President. His career spanned many industries including military submarines, aerospace, major appliances, nuclear medicine, and medical products. Out of college, Phil designed underwater missile guidance systems for submarines while working for Westinghouse in Baltimore, MD. While in Baltimore, he met and married Ann Marie Bergdoll where they had their two children Philip Jr. and Katherine. His expertise in guidance systems led to a sub-contract with General Precision in San Diego, CA where he designed the guidance system for the Surveyor 1 moon explorer, the first unmanned NASA lunar soft lander. Phil's design resulted in a landing within 1 meter of the target on June 2. 1966 after he had halted several launches due to incorrect mathematical calculations. Phil was one of only four civilians who witnessed the landing due to the Cold War and being the only engineer with the ability to direct minute landing course corrections as the lander approached the target spot on the moon. During his business career, he and his family lived in MD, CA, PA, OH, IL, and CT. Phil eventually left his corporate career and operated a medical products consulting business, consulting all over the world, for 16 years. He concentrated on helping medical products companies meet stringent compliance requirements for manufacturing and FDA approval of their medical devices. Phil was often called upon by the FDA as an expert witness for cases involving medical product quality and reliability. His hobbies included golf, playing bridge, painting, boating and reading. Phil taught Power Squadron courses on Long Island Sound while living in CT. After retirement, he and Ann moved to North Carolina where he kept active enjoying the family cabin in West Virginia. Phil was also a staunch New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan. Surviving is his wife of 62 years, Ann Nickerson, son, Philip E. Nickerson, Jr. and wife Mary Lang Nickerson; daughter, Katherine Ann Bond and husband, Dr. Bradford Bond; granddaughter, Vaughan Nickerson, grandson, Philip G. Nickerson, granddaughter, Elizabeth Bond, and grandson, Edward Nickerson. A Celebration of Life reception will be held at the Sorosis Clubhouse, 20 South Cardinal Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403 on Saturday December, 7th 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Salvation Army or Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 4, 2019