PHILIP PALMER SMITH, MD Philip Palmer Smith, MD went to be with his Lord on August 24, 2019. Philip was born on July 29, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from Hyde Park High School in 1953. He completed his undergraduate and graduate work at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where he received his bachelors and doctorate degree in medicine on June 8, 1962. He married the love of his life, Nancy Claire Davis of Lawrenceville, Illinois, on August 20, 1960. Philip did his Internship and Residency in Internal Medicine at Walter Reed General Hospital in Washington, D.C. from 1962 to 1966. From there he went to Fort Gordon, Georgia, where he served as Chief of Medicine. During the years 1968-1969 he served his country as Chief of Medicine at the 8th Field Hospital in Nha Trang, Vietnam. Upon returning to the United States he completed his U.S. Army service at Fort Gordon. In the fall of 1970, Philip, Nancy and their two children came to Wilmington, North Carolina where he joined the medical practice of Thomas Marshburn and Ferrell Shuford. In 1979 Philip became Medical Director for the DuPont Company and also became board certified in Occupational Medicine on January 28, 1991. He served on the Wilmington Board of Health from January 1999 to December 2004. He also served on the Arboretum Board and was a member of The Carolina Yacht Club and The Cape Fear Country Club. Dr. Smith is survived by his beloved wife Nancy of 59 years; son Philip Palmer Smith, Jr. and wife Caroline Moser Smith; daughter Cynthia Smith Meyer and husband Rand McNutt Meyer; grandchildren, Taylor and Palmer Smith; and Samuel, Zachary, Noah and Rachel Meyer. Philip's devotion to his family and his deep faith in God was an encouragement to all who knew him. He felt blessed to serve as a board member for many years at his church, Global River Church, in Wilmington. His legacy to his children and grandchildren is one of faith in our Lord Jesus Christ, high integrity, character and service to others. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Global River Church, 4702 South College Road, Wilmington, NC, 28412. (910-392-2899) In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to House of Mercy, Global River Church, 4702 South College Road, Wilmington, NC 28412. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Chapel Service
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 27, 2019