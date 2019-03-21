Home

Phillip Leeseberg
PHILLIP "PK" LEESEBERG, LTC, USMC, Retired Phillip "PK" Leeseberg, LTC, USMC, Retired Phil Leeseberg died on St. Patrick's Day after reaching his goal of making it into his 100th year. He was the youngest of 5 children and was born and raised on a Wisconsin dairy farm. Phil planned to follow one of his brothers into the ministry, but changed his mind and joined the Marines in 1942. Over the next 29 years Phil served in World War II, the Korean Conflict, and Vietnam. Phil was among the first group of Marines sent to both Korea and Vietnam. In 1945 Phil and his brother, Ralph, were stationed at Camp Lejeune and came to Wilmington to attend services at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. He met Anna Pearl, his wife of 68 years, when her Mother invited the two brothers to one of her famous southern fried chicken Sunday dinners. After more of Lena Pearl's Sunday dinners and a short courtship, Anna Pearl and Phil were married at St. Paul's. In 1954, Phil, Anna Pearl, and their baby son evacuated from Surf City in advance of Hurricane Hazel. In 1963, Phil and Anna bought an oceanfront home in Topsail Beach where they spent many happy years. After retiring to Topsail Beach, Anna Pearl strongly suggested that Phil needed something to do to get him out of the house, so he started Topsail Realty. Topsail Realty is still in business 45 years later. In addition to running Topsail Realty, Phil served Pender County as the County's representative on the Coastal Resources Commission Advisory Panel and as a Pender County Magistrate. He also served as a Topsail Beach Commissioner. Phil is survived by his son Randy Leeseberg and Jane Kimbrell of Topsail Beach and numerous nieces, nephews, and Topsail Beach friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Champion's Assisted Living and the Davis Community for the care Phil received over the last several years. We would also like to thank Hospice of the Lower Cape Fear for their end of life care and support, the congregation of St. Paul's Evangelical Church for their thoughts and prayers, and the staff at Andrews Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 21, 2019
