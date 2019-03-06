|
PHILLIP S. STEWART Phillip S. Stewart, born May 28, 1926 in Highland Park, Michigan, graduated from Wayne State University, Detroit with highest honors in 1950 and was named outstanding Male Student of his class. He lettered in basketball and also attended and taught in WSU Graduate School. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Sonar Technician from 1944-1946. After teaching school in Detroit for two years, he entered the F.B.I in 1951 and served in the Baltimore, MD and Newark, NJ offices. He retired in 1980 as Supervisory Senior Special Agent of the Piscataway, NJ Resident Agency. After retirement, Phil was self-employed as a Private Investigator-Consultant and did background investigations for MSM Security Services and the FBI Background Investigation Program. Together with his former partner in the FBI, he served as a Security Consultant for the National Hockey League (New Jersey Devils). Phil is survived by his wife of 73 years, Bea, and his three children, Bob, Kimberly Kells and Jim, and 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Phil likes to brag that he taught his wife, three children and four grandsons to play golf and claimed that his happiest day was when any of them could beat him on the golf course. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at The Wilmington Funeral Chapel, 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC. Donation in lieu of flowers can be made to: Society of Former Special Agents of the F.B.I. 3717 Fettler Park Drive, Dumfries, Va 22025. [email protected] Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 6, 2019