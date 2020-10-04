PHILLIP SEARCY, JR. Phillip Holt Searcy, Jr., 71 years of age, from Burgaw, North Carolina, passed away on October 2, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington, North Carolina, following a short but brave battle with lung cancer. Phil was born in Wilson, North Carolina on September 20, 1949 to Phillip Holt Searcy, Sr. and Clara Wilson Searcy. He was raised in Rocky Mount, NC, graduating from Rocky Mount Senior High School (1967). His career spanned several decades, working with Carolina Telephone and later with AFL Telecommunications Co. Phil is survived by his wife, Shirley Bailey Searcy, his son, Kelly Holt Searcy and his wife Shanna, his grandchildren, Elijah, Emma and Tyce Searcy, all of Burlington, one sister, Jane Casey (Hannah) of Wilmington, one brother, Sammy Searcy (Veronica) of Raleigh, his mother-in-law, Elizabeth Bailey of Raleigh, his step-children, Kristin Ashley (Jeremy) of Burlington and Matthew Lowe of Raleigh. He is also survived by one aunt, Peggy Searcy May (Tilton) of Apopka, Florida, and one uncle, Robert Searcy (Edna) of Raleigh. In addition, he is also survived by several very special cousins on both the Searcy and Wilson sides of his family. Not to be forgotten is his best-ever four-legged friend of the home, his dog, Abbey Girl Searcy. The Searcy family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to their wonderful neighbors in the Colonial Forest Subdivision for all the support and love shown to Phil over the last several months. They would also like to thank the Pender County EMS Department along with Well Care Home Health and Lower Cape Fear Palliative Care and Hospice for the special care given to Phil. We have come to know some very special people. Phil was preceded in death by his parents and former wife, Dianne Thompson Searcy and is survived by his former mother-in-law, Ruby Thompson Walker of Whiteville, NC. There will be a visitation on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Harrell's Funeral Home, 212 S. Dickerson Street, Burgaw, NC. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Pender County Humane Society or the Pender County Animal Shelter. Shared memories and condolences can be sent to the family at www.harrellsfh.com
