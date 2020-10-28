PHILLIP WARREN HARRELL Phillip Warren "PigHead" Harrell, age 58 of Leland passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Warren was born in Wilmington on July 30, 1962. His parents were Robert Irvin Harrell and Betty Lou Justice Harrell. Warren grew up in Leland and graduated from North Brunswick High School. He worked for Wrecker and Towing services and most recently worked at the Koppers Pole Treatment Plant in Leland. Warren enjoyed hunting with his family and friends and was a NASCAR Fan. His favorite drivers were Bill Elliott and most recently Kyle Busch. He also enjoyed Mud Bogging and Monster Trucks. He was always known to have a big heart and was always helping others when he could especially kids. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Lee Ward Harrell; three step-sons, Adam Andrews and wife Rose, Christopher Andrews, and Derek Andrews; three grandchildren, Cameron, Dakota, and Kiera; three brothers, Robert Lee Harrell and wife Michelle, Timothy Alan Harrell, and Michael Lynn Harrell and wife Tammi; special buddy David Alford; many nieces and nephews and other extended family members. Visitation for family and friends will be 6-8 Wednesday, October 28. 2020 at Village Road Chapel. Funeral services will be 2 pm Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Leland Church of God. Burial will be at King Memorial Gardens in Leland. Pallbearers will be Adam Andrews, Mike Hollis, Donnie Watson, Bennie Hall, Shane Irving, and Johnny Davis. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com
