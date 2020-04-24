|
PHYLLIS MAY ELLENBERG Phyllis May Ellenberg, 76, died April 21, 2020, in the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center in Bolivia, NC, following a brief battle with cancer. She was born May 10, 1943, in Martinsville, VA, to Marvin (Buddy) Allen Mills and Esma Collins Mills. She is survived by her high school sweetheart and spouse, Benjamin Ray Ellenberg. She spent most of her life in Warsaw, NC, where she practiced psychology. Her retirement years were spent in Leland, NC. She graduated from East Carolina University with a Masters in Psychology. She was a member of Warsaw Baptist Church and continued her faith at Wilmington First Baptist where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School and Prison Ministry Services. She is survived by two sons, Brian Ray Ellenberg, wife Shannon Ellenberg of Stonewall, NC, and Mark Allen Ellenberg, wife Carter Ellenberg of Leland, NC. In addition, she is survived by her five grandchildren, Savannah Alexander, Tyler Ellenberg, Preston Ellenberg, Mills Ellenberg, and Gabriel Ellenberg. She was preceded in death by her infant grandson, Beau Ellenberg. A small family funeral will be conducted by Rev Jim Everett from Wilmington First Baptist Church on May 7th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation (1414 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC, 28401) or First Baptist Church (411 Market St, Wilmington, NC, 28401)
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 24, 2020