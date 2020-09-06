PLEASANT BATSON, JR. GREENWOOD, Del. - Pleasant Batson, Jr., 84, passed into the presence of his Savior on Sept. 1, 2020. Although he lived most of his life in Delaware, he was originally from Wilmington, NC, a place he loved and where he will be laid to rest. He was predeceased by his parents, Eloise and Pleasant Batson, Sr.; three sisters, Frances Newton, Jeannie Horne, and Joann Murphy; and his wife of 53 years, Dolores Batson. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca B. Kidner (C. Scott Kidner); three grandsons, Jack, Jeffrey and Grant Kidner, his second wife Nancy J. Batson and cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins. A viewing will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10 a.m., Andrews Mortuary, Valley Chapel in Wilmington, NC with a graveside service immediately following at 11:00 am in Oleander Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in his memory to: Horse Lovers United, Inc., P.O. Box 2744, Salisbury, MD. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com