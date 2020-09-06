1/1
Pleasant Batson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pleasant's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PLEASANT BATSON, JR. GREENWOOD, Del. - Pleasant Batson, Jr., 84, passed into the presence of his Savior on Sept. 1, 2020. Although he lived most of his life in Delaware, he was originally from Wilmington, NC, a place he loved and where he will be laid to rest. He was predeceased by his parents, Eloise and Pleasant Batson, Sr.; three sisters, Frances Newton, Jeannie Horne, and Joann Murphy; and his wife of 53 years, Dolores Batson. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca B. Kidner (C. Scott Kidner); three grandsons, Jack, Jeffrey and Grant Kidner, his second wife Nancy J. Batson and cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins. A viewing will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10 a.m., Andrews Mortuary, Valley Chapel in Wilmington, NC with a graveside service immediately following at 11:00 am in Oleander Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in his memory to: Horse Lovers United, Inc., P.O. Box 2744, Salisbury, MD. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Andrews Mortuary, Valley Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oleander Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel - Wilmington
4108 S College Rd
Wilmington, NC 28412
910-791-7055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel - Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 5, 2020
My condolences to Nancy, Becky, Scott and Jack, Jeff and Grant on their loss. Junior was a wonderful man and a treasured friend, I will miss him terribly. Junior is now in heaven reunited with Dolores and his siblings and parents, may he rest in peace in the arms of our Lord, God Bless him.
Salvatore DiMario
Friend
September 5, 2020
Mr. Batson will be missed. Thinking of you during this difficult time.
Karla Moffett
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved