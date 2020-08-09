1/1
Anne Marie White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROCKY POINT COMMUNITY Building MARIE ROCKY POINT COMMUNITY Building Anne Marie White, 65, of Wilmington passed away peacefully at her home, while surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was born June 14, 1955 in New Hanover County, the daughter of Melvin White and Fredia Raynor White. In addition to her parents, Anne Marie is survived by her daughter, Haley Allen and husband Craig, of Wake Forest; son, Jeremy Rivenbark and wife Kimberly, of Raleigh; and grandchildren, Millie, Chase, Brayden, and Kirsten. Anne Marie was preceded in death by her brother, Brian White. Anne Marie enjoyed traveling (especially to Vegas), beach days, visiting with family, and having a good time, no matter the activity. Often dubbed "the life of the party," her infectious laugh and incredible spirit will be missed the most by all who knew and loved her. A graveside service will take place Tuesday, August 11th at 10:00 am, at Watha United Methodist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Burgaw.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn Mcgowen Funeral Home
308 W. Fremont St.
Burgaw, NC 28425
(910) 259-2364
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Quinn Mcgowen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved