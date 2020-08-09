ROCKY POINT COMMUNITY Building MARIE ROCKY POINT COMMUNITY Building Anne Marie White, 65, of Wilmington passed away peacefully at her home, while surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was born June 14, 1955 in New Hanover County, the daughter of Melvin White and Fredia Raynor White. In addition to her parents, Anne Marie is survived by her daughter, Haley Allen and husband Craig, of Wake Forest; son, Jeremy Rivenbark and wife Kimberly, of Raleigh; and grandchildren, Millie, Chase, Brayden, and Kirsten. Anne Marie was preceded in death by her brother, Brian White. Anne Marie enjoyed traveling (especially to Vegas), beach days, visiting with family, and having a good time, no matter the activity. Often dubbed "the life of the party," her infectious laugh and incredible spirit will be missed the most by all who knew and loved her. A graveside service will take place Tuesday, August 11th at 10:00 am, at Watha United Methodist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com
Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Burgaw.