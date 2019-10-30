|
RACHAEL ANN FLOYD Rachael Ann Floyd, 31, of Fayetteville died Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Rachael graduated from Brenau Academy of Gainesville, FL and attended college at UNC-Greensboro. She grew up in Fayetteville with her family living also in Raleigh, Wilmington, and Greensboro. Rachael was loved deeply by her mother, father, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles and friends. They will always remember her incredible talents in music, art, and athletics, and cherish their childhood family memories. Rachael was preceded in death by her loving mother, Mary Eleanor Floyd; grandparents, Lt. Col Albert Edward Williams (R) and Penelope Kariotis Williams; and grandmother, Lillian Ruth Floyd. She is survived by her father, Gregory W. Floyd; sisters, Christina, Kathryn, and Laura; brothers, Jonathan, Christopher, and Nathan; grandfather, Hennard Stephen Floyd; uncles, Steve, Doc, Tomas, Eddie and Leo; brother-in-law, Graham Moore; sister-in-law, Kelly Floyd; and nephews, Oliver, 2, and Eli, 4 months. Our dear Rachael, we will always remember the good times. May the Lord draw you near to Himself and watch over you forever. Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301 Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 30, 2019