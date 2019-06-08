Home

McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Rachel B. Hood

Rachel B. Hood Obituary
RACHEL B. HOOD Bonnie was born April 1, 1959 to Linwood and Anita Hood of Swansboro. While at Embrace Hospice of Myrtle Beach she departed her earthly home to enter her heavenly home on December 12, 2018. She is survived by her brother Bob Hood (Deborah) of Myrtle Beach and sister Becky Melton (Johnny) of Hubert. Other survivors are nephew Kevin Hood (Tamara) and sons Joseph & Matthew of Plattsmouth, NE and nieces Ashley Melton of Monroe and Jennifer Jackson (Jalon) and daughter Maddie of Hanahan, SC. After graduating Onslow Academy in Jacksonville, UNC-CH, and Bowman Gray School of Medicine in Winston Salem she served as a Physician Assistant in Winston Salem, Fort Bragg, and Shallotte areas. Bonnie was a diehard Tar Heel fan and an avid music lover. She continued to study Saxophone as an adult playing in churches and other community functions. Also, due to her love for medicine she donated her body to the Bowman Gray School of Medicine for research. There will be a Graveside Service at Oleander Memorial Gardens (306 Bradley Drive) in Wilmington, NC on Saturday, June 15 at 1:00. In lieu of flowers please contribute to your favorite clarity. An online Guestbook is available at www.msfh.net
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 8, 2019
