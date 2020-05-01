|
RACHEL BROADRICK HOLLAND Robert Broadrick Costin, 44, formerly of Warsaw, passed away on February 17, 2020, in Albuquerque, NM. A private memorial service will be held in late June at Pinecrest Cemetery in Warsaw. Robert is survived by his parents, Bill and Kathy Costin of Warsaw; his sisters, Rebekah Roth (Laurence) and Virginia Wheeler (Mike) of Wilmington; nieces, Ellie and Libby Roth of Wilmington; nephews, Lucas and Jack Wheeler of Wilmington; and his grandmother, Edith Costin of Warsaw. Robert was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, William Costin, Sr., and his maternal grandparents, C.N. and Anne Broadrick.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 1, 2020