Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Pinecrest Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel Holland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel Broadrick Holland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rachel Broadrick Holland Obituary
RACHEL BROADRICK HOLLAND Robert Broadrick Costin, 44, formerly of Warsaw, passed away on February 17, 2020, in Albuquerque, NM. A private memorial service will be held in late June at Pinecrest Cemetery in Warsaw. Robert is survived by his parents, Bill and Kathy Costin of Warsaw; his sisters, Rebekah Roth (Laurence) and Virginia Wheeler (Mike) of Wilmington; nieces, Ellie and Libby Roth of Wilmington; nephews, Lucas and Jack Wheeler of Wilmington; and his grandmother, Edith Costin of Warsaw. Robert was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, William Costin, Sr., and his maternal grandparents, C.N. and Anne Broadrick.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rachel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -