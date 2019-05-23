|
|
RALPH BLAIR Ralph Blair was born in Martin's Ferry, Ohio, November 19, 1929 and died May 13, 2019, the son of Ruel E. & Esther Steinman Blair (both deceased). He spent his youth in St. Clairsville, Ohio, before making a career in the military service. He was a veteran of the Korean War. He retired from the Army after 20 years, in August 1969 as a CW3. After retirement he worked for two electronic firms for two years before being employed in civil service working in R&D and Logistics. He retired from civil service in August 1985. He and his wife, Rita, moved to Wilmington, NC, from Haymarket, VA, in 1991. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Michael Timothy, sisters; Marcia Alice Patteron, Carol Paglialunga, Evelyn Pickenpaugh and Catherine Poludniak and brothers Robert & William. He is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Rita, and daughters: Colleen Ruth Frazier (David) of Bunnell, FL, Kathleen Edith of Fairfax, VA and son Kevin John of Manassas, VA. - also his sisters: Edna Mae Coward, of El Paso, TX, Judith Ann Dombroski (Walter) of Harrisville, OH and Annette (Yale) Budovsky of Las Vegas, NV. Brothers: Raymond (Bettie) Blair of Davenport, FL, Ben (Anne) Blair of St. Clairsville, OH, Donald (Charlotte) Blair of St. Clairsville, OH, Gene (Rose Marie) Blair of Tolland,CT, John Blair of St. Clairsville, OH and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Friends are invited to attend inurnment services at the National Cemetery, Ft. Myers, Arlington, VA at a later date to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to St.Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 23, 2019