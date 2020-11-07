1/1
Ralph Edward Pruitt
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RALPH EDWARD PRUITT Ralph Edward Pruitt, 67, of Oak Island, N.C. died Monday, November 1, 2020. He was born August 10, 1953 and was son of the late Edna Mae Pruitt and Ralph Thomas Pruitt. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Pruitt; daughters, Samantha Pruitt and Lauren Phillips, and son, Patrick Pruitt; grandchildren, Kylee Pruitt, Zandyn Phillips, Hazley Mitchell, and soon to arrive, Sydalynn Belle. Maddog served in the Army from July 20, 1972 to July 18, 1975. He attended Gaston College, as well as Western Carolina University where he was a member of the Theta Xi Fraternity. He was a loving father, husband, brother, and friend. He was the proud owner of The Pirate's Deck restaurant of Oak Island, N.C. Not only did he leave behind his immediate family, but also the many people he took under his sails as his own children and family. He had a heart of gold and cared deeply for so many. His infectious smile and deep laugh could brighten even the darkest of days. He will fondly be remembered and truly missed. A memorial service will held at 2:00pm Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12noon until 2:00pm at the funeral home. Social distancing and face masks will be enforced. You may offer online condolences at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service 1411 N. Howe St. Southport, N.C. 28461

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
12:00 PM
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
9104576944
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved