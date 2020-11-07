RALPH EDWARD PRUITT Ralph Edward Pruitt, 67, of Oak Island, N.C. died Monday, November 1, 2020. He was born August 10, 1953 and was son of the late Edna Mae Pruitt and Ralph Thomas Pruitt. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Pruitt; daughters, Samantha Pruitt and Lauren Phillips, and son, Patrick Pruitt; grandchildren, Kylee Pruitt, Zandyn Phillips, Hazley Mitchell, and soon to arrive, Sydalynn Belle. Maddog served in the Army from July 20, 1972 to July 18, 1975. He attended Gaston College, as well as Western Carolina University where he was a member of the Theta Xi Fraternity. He was a loving father, husband, brother, and friend. He was the proud owner of The Pirate's Deck restaurant of Oak Island, N.C. Not only did he leave behind his immediate family, but also the many people he took under his sails as his own children and family. He had a heart of gold and cared deeply for so many. His infectious smile and deep laugh could brighten even the darkest of days. He will fondly be remembered and truly missed. A memorial service will held at 2:00pm Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12noon until 2:00pm at the funeral home. Social distancing and face masks will be enforced. You may offer online condolences at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service 1411 N. Howe St. Southport, N.C. 28461