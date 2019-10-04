|
RALPH EMERY FULLER Dallie Emery Bennett, 92, of Wilmington, NC, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at NHRMC. He was born in Shallotte, NC on July 26, 1927, the son of the late John Manley Bennett and Beulah Long Bennett. Emery was raised on a tobacco farm where he learned his strong work ethic. At the age of 18 he served in the military in the US Army. After his service to his country, he moved to Wilmington to begin his career in the auto parts business. At that time he met the love of his life, Gladys Roebuck. They were married for 65 years until her death in 2015. In 1977 Emery opened his own business, Central Auto Parts, and was in business for 35 years. Surviving are three children, Dr. Dan Bennett (Sonya), Connie Bennett and Johnny Bennett, all of Wilmington. He has one grandchild, Michael Bennett who was his project partner. Also surviving are his niece and nephew, Susan and David Bennett. A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel with Dr. Dan Bennett officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the foyer. Emery will have a private entombment ceremony for family at Greenlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family would like to express a special note of thanks to Neicy Allen for her care and support. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, 801 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607 (samaritanpurse.org/occ) or to the charity on one's choice. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 4, 2019