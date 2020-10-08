RALPH FREDERICK ("FREDDY") JOHNSON Ralph Frederick ("Freddy") Johnson died unexpectedly on October 1, 2020. He was born on June 26, 1942, the son of the late Ralph and Elsie Johnson. He was preceded in death by his wife Shelby Jean Coleman-Johnson and by one brother. Freddy was an active member of the Wilmington Bowling Association and as a successful business owner, owned and operated two bowling facilities in Wilmington at one time. Freddy built and ran Cardinal Lanes Beach Bowl in Ogden, from the ground up where it still is today. He was inducted into the local bowling hall of fame and bowled a 299 game in his bowling career. He was an avid fisherman and competed in fishing tournaments in the past. He was only ever happy when bowling or on the water. He is survived by his two sons, Ricky Johnson, of Wilmington, NC, and Edward Nicholas Johnson and his wife, Holly Majewski-Johnson of Leland, NC. He also has a nephew, Martin Johnson and his wife Janet of Arlington VA, and a niece, Margaret Johnson and her husband Bill of Atlanta, GA. Freddy also has many friends and acquaintances from his career in the bowling industry. A memorial remembrance will be held at Cardinal Lanes Beach Bowl, 7026 Market Street, Wilmington, NC, 28411 on Saturday, October 17 from 2-6 P.M. Due to safety concerns, the family asks that you wear a mask and practice social distancing during the visitation and reception. The family would like to thank the local community for the past and continued support of our Cardinal Lanes Beach Bowl Family. It gave Freddy great joy to see people of all ages having fun and connecting at his bowling center. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
