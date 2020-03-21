|
|
RALPH LANE WHITE Ralph Lane White, 90, of Hampstead, North Carolina, passed away March 18, 2020 at Davis Nursing Center. Ralph was born May 29, 1929 in Randleman, North Carolina. He grew up in Clarkton, North Carolina and was in the first graduating class of Clarkton High School. Ralph attended Chicago Tech, and with the money he had saved and with the help of his parents, he received his electrical training. He returned home to complete an apprenticeship and later qualified for his N.C. Electrical Contracting license. Ralph was always grateful for the loving sacrifice of his parents. Ralph served in the U. S. Army for three years during the Korean War as a machine gunner assigned to an artillery unit. He received two Purple Heart commendations for his service. Upon returning from Korea, Ralph met Sally Kathleen Williams. They were married in Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina on June 14, 1952. After they were married he started his own electrical contracting business, Ralph L. White & Associates. Ralph and Sally were blessed with three beautiful daughters, Teresa KathLeen, Jennifer Lynn, and Flora Jane. Sally died suddenly in September 1957 and Ralph continued to raise his girls with help from family and from friends Bert and Faylene Voet. Ralph was remarried on September 22, 1961 to Betty Westbrook Thompson. He gained two stepchildren from that marriage, James Ray Thompson and Bonnie Louise Thompson. Ralph was very active in church, community, and veterans groups. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in various capacities. He enjoyed Atlanta Braves baseball and could cook the best fried shrimp on the planet. When asked about what makes a person successful, Ralph shared, "Don't try to be something you're not. If you are going to be an electrician, be the best in town. A good life is when you can get out in public and make a good living by being honest with people." Ralph is survived by his daughters, Teresa KathLeen (Dave) Oler of Idaho Falls, ID; Jennifer Lynn (Bob) Rose of Bluffton, SC; Flora Jane (Don, deceased) Hiatt of Greensboro, NC; and stepchildren James Ray (Frances) Thompson of Hampstead, NC and Bonnie Louise Thompson of Hampstead, NC. Ralph is also survived by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews (who fondly referred to him as Uncle Hoover), as well as by his cousin, Ms. Louise Quick. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Rexford White, Sr. and Myrtle McCulloch, and by his three siblings, James Rexford White, Jr., Howard White, and Julia Way White Heustess, as well as by his first wife Sally Kathleen Williams, his second wife Betty Westbrook Thompson, and by his grandson Matthew Taylor Rose. A private graveside service will be held with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 21, 2020