Ralph Thomas "Tom" Wallace
RALPH THOMAS "TOM" WALLACE Ralph Thomas "Tom" Wallace tragically died on August 5, 2020 at his home in Wilmington, NC. Tom was a graduate on NC State University where he was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Army, and attained the rank of Captain. After his service, Tom was employed by Dupont and retired after 32 years and then worked for Computer Sciences Corporation. Tom was an active member of First Baptist of Wilmington where he served as a deacon and enjoyed his many years as a choir member. Survivors include his wife, Jimmy H. Wallace; sons, Jim Wallace and wife Melissa of Wilmington, and Scott Wallace of Wilmington; two very special granddaughters, Peyton and Brooks and a sister, Judy Bambauer of West End, NC. A service will be held outside at First Baptist Church Activity Center located at 1939 Independence Blvd. on Saturday, August 8 at 5pm. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to VFW Post 2573, 2722 Carolina Beach Rd., Wilmington, NC 28412 or First Baptist Church Choir Fund, 411 Market St., Wilmington, NC 28401

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 8, 2020.
