RANDA W. ELLIS Randa W. Ellis, born in Statesville, NC, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020 with her husband of 52 years by her side. Everyone who met her described her as the kindest and sweetest person they knew. She always went out of her way to put others first and lend a helping hand. She moved around the state of North Carolina seven times to support her husband's career. By doing so, she made many lifelong friends. She was active in numerous clubs, churches, and charitable organizations. Later in her life she took up golf and enjoyed the friends that she made through the sport. While she enjoyed every place she lived her favorites were Country Club of Landfall in Wilmington, NC and Hounds Ear Club near Blowing Rock, NC where she and her husband enjoyed a second home. Randa graduated from Cool Spring School in Iredell County, NC in 1964 before attending Lenoir-Rhyne University where she earned an Associates Degree in Business Administration. She worked as a paralegal for ten years before becoming a full-time homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maven Warren and Louise R. Warren. She is survived by her husband, David Ellis of the home; son, Warren D. Ellis (Whitney L. Ellis); and grandson, Hunter Ellis, also of Winston-Salem. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to SECU Family House, 1970 Baldwin Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or to the . She was so grateful to SECU Family House for all of their support during her treatments for cancer. Salem Funeral and Cremation Service in Winston-Salem, North Carolina (www.salemfh.com) is helping the family. Condolences may be mailed to the home (5247 Shoal Creek Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27106) or posted on Salem's website.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 15, 2020