RANDOLPH FOY III Randy Foy, of Wilmington, 50, was called home to be with his eternal Father Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Randolph Foy Jr. He is survived by daughters Karley and Natalie; Mom, Carole Davis Foy; brother, Stephen (Kelley); niece, Victoria; nephew Stephen Jr. Randy graduated from Cary Sr. High and UNCW. He had a lifelong passion of electronics and automobiles. He embraced life to the fullest and accepted any challenge that life threw him. Everyone who knew Randy would agree that his smile was contagious and his strong sense of loyalty was hard to find. Once you met him, he was a friend for life. His relentless devotion to his friends and family was one of his strongest attributes. His spirit will live on through his two beautiful daughters whom he cherished and loved with all his heart. Due to the current restrictions, a private service will be held for the family Friday, May 22, 2020. Graveside visitation will be held directly following, at Greenlawn Memorial Park to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for a scholarship fund for his daughters at https://www.gofundme.com/karley&nataliefoy
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 22, 2020