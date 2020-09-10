RANDY W. JACKSON Mr. Randy W. Jackson, 64, of Leland, NC passed away on Friday the fourth of September 2020. Born in Wilmington, NC on the sixteenth of October 1955, Randy was a son of the late Clarence and Becky Roberts Jackson. In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by two brothers, Clarence "Bubba" Jackson and Michael Jackson. Randy was a carpenter and was a truck driver for over thirty-six years. Many fellow truckers and CB fans knew his handle as "Salty Dog". Survivors include his loving daughter, Brandy Jackson and husband Ben Moody of Myrtle Beach, SC; his grandchildren, Devin Moody, Jayda Moody, Ayden Moody, all of Myrtle Beach; a brother, Dennis Jackson of Leland and a nephew, Joshua Jackson of Leland. Celebration of Life services for Randy will be on Saturday the twelfth of September 2020 from four o'clock in the afternoon until six o'clock in the evening at the Pine View Baptist Church, 202 Flemington Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Thank you to Josh Jackson, Danny and the other neighbors that helped in Randy's last days. A special thank you to David Williamson for being a lifelong friend. Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com
