1/1
Randy W. Jackson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RANDY W. JACKSON Mr. Randy W. Jackson, 64, of Leland, NC passed away on Friday the fourth of September 2020. Born in Wilmington, NC on the sixteenth of October 1955, Randy was a son of the late Clarence and Becky Roberts Jackson. In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by two brothers, Clarence "Bubba" Jackson and Michael Jackson. Randy was a carpenter and was a truck driver for over thirty-six years. Many fellow truckers and CB fans knew his handle as "Salty Dog". Survivors include his loving daughter, Brandy Jackson and husband Ben Moody of Myrtle Beach, SC; his grandchildren, Devin Moody, Jayda Moody, Ayden Moody, all of Myrtle Beach; a brother, Dennis Jackson of Leland and a nephew, Joshua Jackson of Leland. Celebration of Life services for Randy will be on Saturday the twelfth of September 2020 from four o'clock in the afternoon until six o'clock in the evening at the Pine View Baptist Church, 202 Flemington Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Thank you to Josh Jackson, Danny and the other neighbors that helped in Randy's last days. A special thank you to David Williamson for being a lifelong friend. Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com Michael J Fulwood Funeral Service Licensee, 910-471-5441

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved