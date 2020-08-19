1/1
Raquel Lozano "Rachel" Malpass
1931 - 2020
RAQUEL LOZANO "RACHEL" MALPASS Raquel Lozano "Rachel" Malpass, age 88 of Wilmington passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at her home. She went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Rachel was born in Mexico on September 14, 1931. She was the widow of Thomas D. Malpass, Sr who passed away on November 23, 2015, they were married for 58 years. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church at NorthChase. Rachel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She worked hard to provide for her family with preparing meals every day until her passing. She and her late husband always had a vegetable garden to provide produce for her family and neighbors. She is survived by five sons, Thomas Dudley Malpass, Jr. (Carolyn), William Grady Malpass, Arthur Glenn Malpass, Gerry Craig Malpass (Kay), and Randal Dean Malpass; grandchildren, Amy, Bethany, Bryan, Kevin, Kaila, Katie, Karlee, Alex, Samantha, and Elliot; her great-grandchildren; and her sister, Conception; brothers, Severo, Francisco, Arturo, Raul. Brother-in-law Gene Malpass (Betty), and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at 3 pm Thursday August 20, 2020 at the graveside in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Wilmington
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
