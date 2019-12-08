|
|
RAY BROWN Harry Ray Brown, 66, passed away peacefully on November 22nd, 2019. Surviving are his wife, Rebecca Lynn Stanley Brown of the home; one daughter, Christine Lauren Walker (Nathan) of Greenville, South Carolina and one granddaughter, Addelyn Margaret Walker. A native of Wilmington, North Carolina, and a longtime resident of Manteo, North Carolina, he was a son of the late Joseph Timothy Brown and Margaret Helen Gilliard Brown. He was also predeceased by his loving grandmother, Helen Herring Gilliard as well as his brother, Joseph Edwin Brown. He attended New Hanover High School followed by Hoggard High School, both in Wilmington, North Carolina, graduating in 1971. He was the owner/operator of Professional 1 Pest Control Service on the Outer Banks of North Carolina and a longtime member of Manteo Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held on December 14th at 4 o'clock at Manteo Baptist Church, 406 US 64, Manteo, North Carolina 27954. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Manteo Baptist Church in Ray's honor.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 8, 2019