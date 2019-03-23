|
RAY REAVES After many long years fighting several health issues Ray Reaves, age 84, of Wilmington, NC, died suddenly March 19, 2019, and is now in the arms of his awaiting wife Shirley who preceded him in death in March of 2016. He was born on October 14, 1934, the son of the late William M. Reaves and Carrie Parker Reaves, in the small town of Delco, NC, where he grew up and worked until he joined the Army in 1954. In addition to his wife and parents, also remembered are four sisters and two brothers who also preceded him in death. Surviving is his son, Brian R. Reaves and his wife Julie A. Reaves; five grandchildren, Adam Reaves, Tim Reaves, Rebekah Reaves, Brandyn Reaves and Brantley Reaves; two step-grandchildren, Brittany Pickett and Brianna Pickett; one great-grandchild, Gracie Bivens, and also Patty Reaves. Ray was a self-motivated individual always trying to perfect any situation that came his way. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who put his family and church first and was always trying to help those that were less fortunate than he. He took great pride in his community, fought for his country's freedom, and spent endless hours at his job making sure the needs of his family were met. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm Monday, March 25, 2019 at Oleander Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends at the cemetery prior to the service.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 23, 2019